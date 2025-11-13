Afghan nationals carried out two suicide bombings in Pakistan this week, including one in the capital Islamabad, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday.

Both the bombers involved in the attacks have been identified as Afghans, he told parliament in a session carried live on television.

There was no immediate response from Kabul.

Naqvi’s comments came after a suicide bomber blew himself up close to a police patrol outside a lower court in Islamabad on Tuesday, killing 12 people and wounding 27.

The Pakistani Taliban terrorist group, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed the attack, saying in a statement they had targeted judicial officials.

Another bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of a military school in South Waziristan district, near the Afghan border, on Monday, killing three people.