China has said that it will not allow "Japanese militarism to stage a comeback", stressing that Beijing will work with all sides to uphold the international consensus on the one-China principle, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

"China will never allow right-wing forces in Japan to turn back the wheel of history, nor permit external forces to meddle in China's Taiwan region or allow Japanese militarism to stage a comeback," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his first strategic dialogue with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Saturday in Dushanbe.

He added that Beijing "will work with all parties to uphold the international consensus on the one-China principle and jointly safeguard the hard-won outcomes of the victory of World War II".

Related TRT World - China vows to protect foreigners as Beijing and Tokyo hold talks to ease row over Taiwan remarks

His remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said any Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation" for Tokyo under its security legislation, potentially enabling it to "exercise the right of collective self-defence".