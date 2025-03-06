Palestinians are pushing back against US President Donald Trump's fiery demand that Hamas return Israeli captives and bodies of those killed, reminding him that Israel has long been keeping hundreds of bodies of Palestinians — some for more than half a century.

In a social media post, Trump lashed out at Hamas, calling the resistance group members "sick and twisted" for holding onto the bodies of dead captives. His message was clear: return them or face destruction.

But his words have struck a nerve among Palestinians who say Israel has been doing worse for years, keeping hundreds of Palestinian bodies in morgues or burying them in secret graves, some marked only by numbers.

According to multiple media sources, Israel is holding 665 bodies, including those of 59 children. Some families have been waiting decades for their loved ones to be returned. Their grief lingers in an open wound, denied the closure of a proper burial.

Mustafa Erekat knows this pain well. His son Ahmed was shot and killed by Israeli forces in 2020. More than three years later, his body is still being held. "They have no right to keep my son," Erekat told AP then. "It is my right to give him a proper funeral."

Israeli officials say they keep Palestinian bodies as leverage — to deter attacks, to trade in future negotiations. In 2020, the government expanded this policy, deciding to withhold all Palestinian bodies killed in alleged attacks, not just those linked to Hamas.

The military rarely comments on the policy, but officials have previously defended it as necessary for Israel's security.

Benny Gantz, Israel's Defence Minister at that time, said that holding the remains deterred attacks and would help ensure the return of Israeli captives and remains.

Palestinians and human rights groups call it something else — collective punishment.

'Cemeteries of Numbers'

Omar Shakir of Human Rights Watch says Israel has turned "corpses into bargaining chips."