US President Donald Trump has deployed troops amid unrest during immigration raids in Los Angeles.

"Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social on Monday. In another post, he ordered the immediate arrest of anyone wearing a mask.

Trump stated the police chief reported increasingly aggressive protesters and a need to reassess the situation, urging immediate action.

Tensions in Los Angeles escalated on Sunday night as thousands of protesters took to the streets in response to Trump's deployment of the National Guard, blocking off a major freeway and setting self-driving cars on fire as law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs to control the crowd.

Roughly 300 National Guard members arrived in the city over the weekend, and Trump said he had authorised 2,000 members to deploy if needed. This appears to be the first time in decades that a state’s National Guard was activated without a request from its governor.

Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, told MSNBC that he planned to file suit on Monday against the Trump administration to roll back the Guard deployment, which he called "an illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act."

Trump has cited a legal provision that allows him to mobilise federal troops when there is "a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States."

Starting Sunday morning, the troops stood shoulder to shoulder, carrying long guns and riot shields as protesters shouted "shame" and "go home." After some closely approached the guard members, another set of uniformed officers advanced on the group, shooting smoke-filled canisters into the street.

Minutes later, the Los Angeles Police Department fired rounds of crowd-control munitions to disperse the protesters, who they said were assembled unlawfully. Much of the group then moved to block traffic on the 101 freeway until state patrol officers cleared them from the roadway by late afternoon.

Nearby, at least four self-driving Waymo cars were set on fire, sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky and exploding intermittently as the electric vehicles burned.

By Sunday evening, police had issued an unlawful assembly order shutting down several blocks of downtown Los Angeles.

Flash bangs echoed out every few seconds into the evening.

Many protesters dispersed as evening fell and police declared an unlawful assembly, a precursor to officers moving in and making arrests of people who don't leave.

Some of those remaining threw objects at police from behind a makeshift barrier that spanned the width of a street and others hurled chunks of concrete, rocks, electric scooters and fireworks at California Highway Patrol officers and their vehicles.

Officers ran under an overpass to take cover.