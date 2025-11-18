The British security minister has warned of alleged "Chinese spying threats" that are interfering with British democracy after the country's intelligence agency MI5 issued an espionage alert to parliament.

Speaking to lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Dan Jarvis said that the government will not tolerate "covert and calculated" attempts by China to interfere with the country's sovereign affairs.

He also alleged that "Chinese spying threats" are interfering with British democracy.

Jarvis's remarks came after what he said was an espionage alert, issued by MI5 earlier Tuesday to lawmakers, peers, and parliamentary staff.