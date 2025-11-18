EUROPE
2 min read
UK claims Chinese spying threatens British democracy
China is trying to contact lawmakers, peers to get sensitive information about parliament, claims Dan Jarvis.
UK claims Chinese spying threatens British democracy
Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China, on March 17, 2025. / Reuters
November 18, 2025

The British security minister has warned of alleged "Chinese spying threats" that are interfering with British democracy after the country's intelligence agency MI5 issued an espionage alert to parliament.

Speaking to lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Dan Jarvis said that the government will not tolerate "covert and calculated" attempts by China to interfere with the country's sovereign affairs.

He also alleged that "Chinese spying threats" are interfering with British democracy.

Jarvis's remarks came after what he said was an espionage alert, issued by MI5 earlier Tuesday to lawmakers, peers, and parliamentary staff.

RelatedTRT World - UK PM Starmer to release key witness statements in China spy case
RECOMMENDED

He claimed that Beijing is trying to contact lawmakers and peers to get sensitive information about parliament.

"It builds on a pattern of activity that we have seen from China with cyber operations by China state-affiliated actors targeting parliamentary emails in 2021, attempted foreign interference activity by Christine Lee in 2022, and other more recent cases," he said.

Jarvis noted that the government will take all necessary measures to protect our national interests, our citizens, and our democratic way of life, including working with our allies and partners.

However, the security minister said the government still has not decided whether China will join Russia and Iran in the FIRS Enhanced Tier, which requires the registration of arrangements to carry out political influence activities in the UK at the direction of a foreign power.

RelatedTRT World - Beijing-London ties at crossroads amid global turbulence: China's top envoy
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing