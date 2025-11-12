The US Supreme Court has extended a pause on a judge's order that required President Donald Trump's administration to fully fund food aid for 42 million low-income Americans this month amid the federal government shutdown, even as lawmakers took steps toward ending the stalemate.

The court's action allows the administration for now to continue withholding about $4 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps.

Lawyers for the administration told the justices on Monday that an end to the government shutdown would eliminate its need to halt the judge's order, so the court's extension of a pause issued last Friday by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson may prove short-lived.

Jackson, on Tuesday, wrote that she would have denied the administration's request to further halt the judge's order.

The extended pause is set to expire on Thursday.