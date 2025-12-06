Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that talks over the International Stabilisation Force in Gaza are still ongoing, focusing on its mandate and rules of engagement.

Fidan said there is a “big question” over the formation of the force, adding that it is unclear which countries will join, what the command structure will look like, and what its “first mission” will be.

“Thousands of details, questions are in place,” Fidan said. "I think once we deploy ISF, the rest will come.”

He stressed that the force’s main goal should be to separate Israeli and Palestinian forces along the tense border, reducing the risk of further clashes.

Türkiye is one of the guarantors of the ceasefire deal, but Israel, which has rocky relations with Ankara due to Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza, has objected to Turkish security forces’ participation in the force.

“In Gaza, Ukraine, and thanks God things are going quite well in Syria,” Fidan said, adding that current mediation efforts, including those supported by US President Donald Trump, “largely overlap with Türkiye’s objectives and interests.”

Speaking at the Doha Forum 2025 in Qatar, Fidan highlighted Türkiye’s role in hosting Syrian refugees and called for coordinated international efforts to stabilise Syria.

Fidan recalled Türkiye’s open-door policy when the Syrian conflict erupted, allowing large numbers of Syrians to reach Turkish borders, saying the approach was driven by humanitarian aims.

Israel’s ‘full withdrawal’