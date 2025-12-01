Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised attacks on oil tankers heading for Russia near Türkiye's Black Sea coast as a "worrying escalation", in remarks after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Two ships, the Virat and the Kairos, were rocked by explosions off Türkiye's coast late Friday, according to the Turkish transport ministry, with the Virat struck again early on Saturday.

"We cannot under any circumstances accept these attacks, which threaten the safety of navigation, the environment and lives in our exclusive economic zone," Erdogan said of the strikes on Monday.

"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has clearly reached a stage where it threatens the safety of navigation in the Black Sea," he added.