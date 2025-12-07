WORLD
2 min read
Pregnant Sudanese women among victims of RSF sexual assault while fleeing Al Fasher: doctors network
RSF paramilitaries sexually assaulted 19 women in northern Sudan, doctors say, urging protection for civilians and safe transit routes.
Pregnant Sudanese women among victims of RSF sexual assault while fleeing Al Fasher: doctors network
RSF attacks on women represent blatant violations of international law, Sudanese Doctors Network says. [File photo] / Reuters
December 7, 2025

Sudanese doctors reported on Sunday that 19 women, including two pregnant women, were sexually assaulted by members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in northern Sudan.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on the US social media company X that the women were raped while fleeing from the city of Al Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur state, now under RSF control, to Al Dabbah in the Northern state.

“Two of the survivors are pregnant and are currently receiving special healthcare under the supervision of local medical teams,” the statement added.

The network condemned “the gang rape being perpetrated by the RSF against women escaping the horrors of Al Fasher,” stressing that the direct targeting of women constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws.

It called on the international community and human rights groups to document RSF atrocities targeting civilians via sending independent investigative teams, to protect women and children along displacement and transit routes and to create safe humanitarian corridors for women and children.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - RSF killed 300 women, raped 25 in first 48 hours in Al Fasher: Sudanese minister

On October 26, the RSF paramilitaries seized Al Fasher and were accused of committing massacres against civilians, causing the displacement of more than 40,000 people, according to local and international reports.

The paramilitary force controls all five Darfur states out of Sudan’s 18 states, while the army holds most of the remaining 13 states, including the capital Khartoum.

The civil war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions