Protests rage in Italy on Day 2 over Israel's storming of Sumud Flotilla, nationwide strike looms
Thousands rally in Rome, Milan and other cities as unions call nationwide strike in solidarity with Gaza aid activists.
Protest to condemn the Israeli forces' storm of some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Bologna / Reuters
October 2, 2025

Thousands took to the streets across Italy in support of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla, a day before a planned nationwide strike, as the government repeated its criticism of the attempt to break Israel's blockade in Gaza.

In Rome, police said around 10,000 people marched from the Colosseum through the city centre, chanting against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s support for Israel.

Demonstrations also spread to Milan, Torino, Florence, and Bologna.

"The flotilla has somehow reopened attention on this issue, revealing consciences that have perhaps been too dormant after two years of war and massacres," said Lorenzo Giardinetti, a Rome city council member who joined the march.

"Today it is the Colosseum, tomorrow it is the general strike... It is a matter of putting our bodies on the line, as the flotilla activists did."

In Milan, an estimated 5,000 people rallied near the Duomo, blocking traffic during rush hour.

Protesters shouted: "We are ready to block everything. The genocide machine must stop now."

Trains were suspended in Florence and Bologna after demonstrators occupied railway lines, rail operator Trenitalia confirmed.

Strike and detentions

Italian unions, led by USB, called for a general strike on Friday.

"Israel is violating international law. It is time to block everything," the union said.

Earlier Thursday, Meloni said Israel had detained 40 Italians from the flotilla.

"Obviously, we will do everything we can to ensure these people can return to Italy as soon as possible," she told reporters.

But she added: "I continue to believe that all this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people."

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told parliament that all flotilla members would be transferred to Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv early next week, before being flown to European capitals.

He noted that "no acts of violence or complications have been recorded in the operation carried out by the Israeli forces."

Two Italian members of parliament and two Italian members of the European Parliament were among those aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which organisers say was attacked illegally in international waters.

Meloni, who heads a hard-right coalition, has previously called the flotilla a "dangerous, irresponsible" initiative.

On Tuesday, she urged the convoy to stop in order not to jeopardise US President Donald Trump’s plan to end Israel's war in Gaza.

