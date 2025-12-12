The US has asked Israel to take responsibility for clearing the massive debris left across Gaza after over two years of its genocidal assault on the enclave, including destruction caused by air strikes and armoured bulldozers, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, citing a senior political source, said Israel has agreed to the US request “for now,” but will begin by clearing debris in a single pilot neighbourhood in Rafah.

According to the report, Washington expects Israel to ultimately remove rubble across the entire enclave, a task that could take years and cost more than $1 billion.

Arab and international actors have so far refused to finance the debris-removal effort, the paper said.