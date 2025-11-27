The Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard soldiers near the White House on Wednesday once worked with US-backed military forces in Afghanistan, said FBI Director Kash Patel.

"There is confirmation now that the subject had a relationship in Afghanistan with partner forces," Patel told reporters on Thursday.

"We are fully investigating that aspect of his background as well, to include any known associates that are either overseas or here in the United States of America," he added.

Related TRT World - Afghan-born suspect held after shooting of two National Guard soldiers near White House

The bureau is carrying out "an ongoing investigation of terrorism,” he said.

The FBI, in partnership with several agencies, immediately secured the scene, seized the weapon used, and collected evidence, which is now being analysed at a laboratory, said Patel.

In an expanding nationwide investigation, authorities have executed multiple search warrants across the country, including one at the subject's last known residence in the Pacific Northwest state of Washington, he added.

Authorities have been interviewing witnesses and people related to the suspect as they pursue "anyone and everyone associated with the subject," Patel said.