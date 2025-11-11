MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Iraq votes in critical parliamentary elections as fragmented outcome looms
The vote is expected to yield a fragmented political landscape, maintaining Iraq's traditional division of power among ethnic and religious groups.
Iraq votes in critical parliamentary elections as fragmented outcome looms
Polls will close at 6 pm local time (1500 GMT) with no extensions. / Reuters
November 11, 2025

Voting began in Iraq on Tuesday to elect a new parliament in polls that will shape the country’s political scene for the next four years.

Approximately 21 million voters are eligible to cast ballots to elect members of the 329-seat parliament, which will elect the president and grant confidence to the government.

Polls will close at 6 pm local time (1500 GMT) with no extensions.

The results of the elections are scheduled to be announced within 24 hours of the vote and will be officially confirmed after appeals are examined.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) described the turnout as “unprecedented”, reaching 82.52 percent out of 1,313,859 voters.

RelatedTRT World - Iraq set to hold parliamentary elections to chart nation's next four years

Fractured political landscape

RECOMMENDED

Observers expect that the post-election political landscape will see a fragmentation in the distribution of votes and seats, making it highly similar to the traditional formula that allocates key government positions to different ethnic-religious groups.

Analysts opine that the increase in the number of candidates in this vote, with the diversity and multiplicity of lists, will make the idea of a “dominant main list” far from reality.

The last legislative elections in Iraq were held on October 10, 2021, two years after widespread protests forced former Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi succeeded him and oversaw the elections.

The current parliament, dominated by Shia parties and blocs, began its term on January 9, 2022, for four years to end on January 8, 2026.

Under Iraqi law, legislative elections must be held at least 45 days before the end of the parliament’s term.

Iraq’s three branches of government are traditionally divided by sect: the presidency goes to Kurds, the prime ministry to Shias, and the parliamentary speaker to Sunnis, ensuring all segments of society are represented in government.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview