Voting began in Iraq on Tuesday to elect a new parliament in polls that will shape the country’s political scene for the next four years.

Approximately 21 million voters are eligible to cast ballots to elect members of the 329-seat parliament, which will elect the president and grant confidence to the government.

Polls will close at 6 pm local time (1500 GMT) with no extensions.

The results of the elections are scheduled to be announced within 24 hours of the vote and will be officially confirmed after appeals are examined.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) described the turnout as “unprecedented”, reaching 82.52 percent out of 1,313,859 voters.

Fractured political landscape