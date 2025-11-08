Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi has said that any truce that does not include the withdrawal of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) would mean Sudan’s division.

“The truce must be preceded by the withdrawal of the Janjaweed and mercenaries from residential areas, hospitals, and cities; the release of abductees, including children and women; and the safe return of displaced civilians,” Minnawi said Saturday on X.

“Who would a truce serve if it doesn’t protect civilians and hold perpetrators accountable?” Minnawi asked. “Any truce without these conditions means dividing Sudan.”

The RSF captured Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and committed massacres of civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the country’s geographical partition.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 81,000 people have fled Al Fasher and surrounding areas since October 26.

On Thursday, the RSF said that it has agreed to a humanitarian truce in Sudan proposed by the Quad countries, the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, though details of the ceasefire’s implementation have not been disclosed, and no immediate reaction came from the Quad or the Sudanese army.

“There are thousands of civilians in Al Fasher who are still trapped and prevented by the RSF from leaving and facing all forms of abuse,” Sudanese Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare Mutasim Ahmed Saleh told a press conference in Port Sudan.