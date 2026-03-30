Russia believes it has a responsibility to assist Cuba in providing critical energy resources for the country's life support systems, as Moscow cannot simply stand by and watch its ally suffer due to fuel scarcity, the Kremlin has said.

"Under conditions of a severe blockade, our Cuban friends need petroleum products and oil. This is necessary for the operation of the country's life-support systems, for generating electricity, and for providing medical and other services to the population," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow on Monday.

Asked why the US Coast Guard allowed the passage of the Russian tanker, the official said Moscow had discussed the possibility of humanitarian oil supplies to Cuba with Washington in advance.

"We are glad that this shipment of petroleum products has arrived on the island," he added.

Commenting on Finnish President Alexander Stubb's statement that Russia may announce a general mobilisation, Peskov said no new waves of military mobilisation are planned in Russia, adding, "Such a topic is not on the agenda."