WORLD
1 min read
China targets US officials, NGOs in Hong Kong-related sanctions
Beijing announced new sanctions against US lawmakers and officials, citing interference in Hong Kong affairs and reciprocal retaliation.
00:00
China targets US officials, NGOs in Hong Kong-related sanctions
Hong Kong dispute intensifies as China slaps sanctions on American figures. / Reuters
April 21, 2025

China announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on US Congressmen, officials, and heads of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for "egregious behaviour” on Hong Kong-related issues.

"Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and Hong Kong affairs do not allow interference from the US. Any wrong actions taken by the US on Hong Kong-related issues will be resolutely countered by China with reciprocal countermeasures," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

The move came after Washington sanctioned six senior Chinese and Hong Kong officials earlier this month, citing "transnational repression" and further erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy.

The US accused Beijing and Hong Kong officials of using Hong Kong national security laws extraterritorially to "intimidate, silence, and harass 19 pro-democracy activists who were forced to flee overseas, including a US citizen and four other US residents."

RECOMMENDED

China’s latest move is an addition to an already escalating trade war between the two biggest global economies.

RelatedTRT Global - China firmly opposes other countries' 'appeasement' of US trade at its own expense

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders