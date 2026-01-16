Middle Eastern allies of the United States have urged the Trump administration to hold off on attacks against Iran amid pro and anti-government protests, according to an Arab diplomat familiar with the discussions.

Senior officials from Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar raised concerns over the past 48 hours that US military attacks would destabilise an already volatile region and send shockwaves through the global economy, the diplomat told AP news agency on Thursday.

Oil prices fell as markets appeared to register a shift in President Donald Trump’s tone, after days of sharp threats directed at Tehran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, said that "all options remain on the table" for Trump.

"The truth is only President Trump knows what he’s going to do and a very, very small team of advisers are read into his thinking on that," she said, adding that he continued to closely monitor developments in Iran.

Trump "informed" Iran that US "will not attack the country," but called for restraint, an Iranian envoy to Pakistan confirmed on Thursday, according to the Dawn, a Pakistani daily.



Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam said he "received information at around 1 am, which indicated that Trump did not want war and had asked Iran not to attack the US interests in the region," the daily reported.

A shift in rhetoric

The diplomatic outreach from Arab states has come amid rapidly shifting rhetoric from Trump.

In the space of a day, he moved from telling Iranians that "help is on the way" and urging them to take control of state institutions, to saying on Wednesday that he had been told by "very important sources" that Iranian authorities had stopped killing protesters and were no longer planning executions.

According to the diplomat, Arab officials have also urged senior Iranian leaders to swiftly end the violent repression on protesters.

They warned that any Iranian retaliation against US or allied targets in the region would carry severe consequences for Tehran.