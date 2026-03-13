Afghan authorities said on Friday that Pakistan’s attacks on Kabul and border provinces killed four people in the capital and two in the east, the latest deadly clashes in the long-running conflict.

Pakistani security sources said four "terrorist camps and support infrastructure" were "targeted and destroyed" in Kabul and frontier provinces, as well as an oil storage facility at Kandahar airport.

Khalil Zadran, spokesperson for Kabul police, said four people were killed and 15 wounded after bombardment hit homes in the Afghan capital.

A Pakistani security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Pakistan conducted overnight strikes, saying the targets were terrorists from the Pakistani Taliban, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X that Pakistani strikes also hit the southern province of Kandahar.

He said attacks also targeted the eastern provinces of Paktia and Paktika, which border Pakistan.