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Six killed in Pakistani strikes on Kabul and eastern Afghanistan, Afghan authorities say
Islamabad says the attacks targeted TTP terrorists, while Afghan Taliban say Pakistani strikes hit homes in Kabul and border provinces.
Six killed in Pakistani strikes on Kabul and eastern Afghanistan, Afghan authorities say
Pakistani military strikes Kabul and border provinces, Afghan authorities say. (File) / Reuters
March 13, 2026

Afghan authorities said on Friday that Pakistan’s attacks on Kabul and border provinces killed four people in the capital and two in the east, the latest deadly clashes in the long-running conflict.

Pakistani security sources said four "terrorist camps and support infrastructure" were "targeted and destroyed" in Kabul and frontier provinces, as well as an oil storage facility at Kandahar airport.

Khalil Zadran, spokesperson for Kabul police, said four people were killed and 15 wounded after bombardment hit homes in the Afghan capital.

A Pakistani security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Pakistan conducted overnight strikes, saying the targets were terrorists from the Pakistani Taliban, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X that Pakistani strikes also hit the southern province of Kandahar.

He said attacks also targeted the eastern provinces of Paktia and Paktika, which border Pakistan.

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Islamabad last month launched a wave of air strikes on its neighbour, saying the operation targets terrorists following a rise in attacks inside Pakistan.

The Taliban-led government in Kabul has denied any involvement in those attacks.

Pakistan has insisted its operations are aimed at terrorist groups and says it has not killed civilians.

Afghan and Pakistani forces have also clashed along the border in recent weeks, disrupting trade and forcing residents living near the frontier to flee their homes.

The UN refugee agency said about 115,000 people have been displaced by the fighting.

RelatedTRT World - US backs Pakistan's 'right to defend itself' against interim Afghan Taliban government
SOURCE:AFP
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