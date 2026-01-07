British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that any deployment of UK forces under a declaration signed with France and Ukraine would be subject to a parliamentary vote.

"I will keep the house updated as the situation develops, and were troops to be deployed under the declaration signed, I would put that matter to the house for a vote," Starmer told parliament on Wednesday.

He said the number of troops would be determined under UK military plans which are currently being drawn.

Starmer also said he had spoken to US President Donald Trump about security guarantees for Ukraine twice over Christmas and assured lawmakers there was "no question of acting on this without full discussion with the Americans."