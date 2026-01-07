EUROPE
Any UK troop deployment to Ukraine would require parliamentary vote: Starmer
Starmer, Macron, and Zelenskyy signed a declaration on Tuesday to deploy forces if a peace deal is reached.
France, Britain and Ukraine signed an intent to deploy a multinational force after Paris talks. / Reuters
January 7, 2026

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that any deployment of UK forces under a declaration signed with France and Ukraine would be subject to a parliamentary vote.

"I will keep the house updated as the situation develops, and were troops to be deployed under the declaration signed, I would put that matter to the house for a vote," Starmer told parliament on Wednesday.

He said the number of troops would be determined under UK military plans which are currently being drawn.

Starmer also said he had spoken to US President Donald Trump about security guarantees for Ukraine twice over Christmas and assured lawmakers there was "no question of acting on this without full discussion with the Americans."

Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on Tuesday a declaration of intent outlining the deployment of forces in the event a peace deal is reached.

The British premier's remarks come a day after the United States backed a broad coalition of Ukraine's allies, which includes Britain, in vowing to provide security guarantees to support the country if Russia attacks again.

