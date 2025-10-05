Israel has killed 70 more Palestinians, including women and children, in its air strikes in besieged Gaza, despite claims of scaling back its aggression against civilians, Hamas said.

"This ongoing bloody escalation exposes the lies of the claims of the war criminal Netanyahu's government regarding reducing military operations against defenceless civilians," the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement on Saturday.

It urged the international community, Arab and Islamic countries, to assume their legal and humanitarian "responsibilities" by protecting Palestinians, providing relief and intensifying pressure to end the two-year "war of extermination" and starvation in Gaza.

A statement from the Gaza Media Office said the Israeli army carried out 93 air strikes, killing 70 people, including 47 in Gaza City.

That was after US President Donald Trump urged Israel on Friday to "stop bombing Gaza immediately" after Hamas announced its willingness to release Israeli captives under his ceasefire proposal, saying he believed the movement was "ready for lasting peace."

Egypt announced on Saturday that it will host Israeli and Hamas delegations on Monday to discuss details of a prisoner exchange as part of Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

Trump unveiled his 20-point plan on September 29, including the release of Israeli captives within 72 hours of Israel's approval, a ceasefire and the disarmament of Hamas.