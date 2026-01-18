A collision between two high-speed trains carrying hundreds of passengers in southern Spain has killed at least 21 people and injured more than 70, the emergency services said.

The disaster struck on Sunday when a high-speed train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed near Adamuz, crossing onto the other track where it hit an oncoming train, which also derailed, Spain's Adif rail body posted on X.

A police spokesman initially told AFP news agency there were five dead after the accident in the province of Cordoba, but soon after updated the toll to 21.

Antonio Sanz, the top emergencies official in the southern region of Andalusia, told a press conference that at least 73 people had been injured.

Spanish media said the number could reach 100 with passengers trapped in the carriages.

"The problem is that the carriages are twisted, so the metal is twisted with the people inside," Francisco Carmona, head of firefighters in Cordoba, told public broadcaster RTVE.

"We have even had to remove a dead person to be able to reach someone alive. It is hard, tricky work," he added.

One witness told RTVE that one of the carriages of the first train had completely overturned. Television images showed medical crews and fire services at the scene.

A journalist from public broadcaster RNE who was travelling on one of the trains said the impact had felt like "an earthquake".

Passengers had used emergency hammers to break carriages’ windows and get out, he said.