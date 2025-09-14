The Turkish men's basketball team has secured silver at EuroBasket 2025 after a thrilling final against Germany

Germany were crowned FIBA EuroBasket champions after beating Türkiye with an 88-83 win on Sunday.

The thriller at Arena Riga saw undefeated national teams, with Türkiye's Alperen Sengun being the highest scorer of the game with 28 points.

The first quarter ended 24–22 in favour of Germany, but Türkiye responded strongly by taking the second period 24–16.

Carrying a 46–40 lead into halftime, the Turkish national team maintained their momentum and never looked back.

However, Germany bounced back in the third quarter with a 26–21 run.

Dennis Schroder recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists for Germany.

Isaac Bonga added 20 points, while Franz Wagner contributed 18 points and eight rebounds in the victory.