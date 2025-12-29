Russia has vowed to respond after claiming that Ukraine attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence, accusations that Kiev has dismissed as baseless and politically motivated.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there would be consequences for the incident, according to the state news agency TASS.

"There will be a response for this," Zakharova was quoted as saying on Russia’s public broadcaster.

Moscow did not provide any evidence to support its claim that Ukraine targeted the Russian president’s residence.

Ukraine rejects claim