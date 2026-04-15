WORLD
2 min read
Putin to visit China as Moscow and Beijing deepen strategic axis
The planned summit, treaty renewal and energy coordination signal tightening Russia-China ties amid global instability and Middle East turmoil.
Putin to visit China as Moscow and Beijing deepen strategic axis
[File] Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds talks with China's President Xi Jinping via video link from Moscow, Russia, February 4 2026. / AP
6 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in the first half of the year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, as Moscow and Beijing move to reinforce their strategic partnership.

Lavrov, speaking after a two-day visit to Beijing, said preparations are under way for the trip, which is expected to include renewing the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship signed in 2001. 

Russian media reports suggest the visit could take place in May, though details remain under discussion.

RelatedChina's Xi meets Russian FM Lavrov in Beijing - TRT World

Strategic ties and summit agenda

Lavrov said both sides are working to shape the summit’s agenda, with a focus on expanding cooperation in areas such as education, alongside broader political and economic coordination.

RECOMMENDED

The visit comes in a milestone year marking 30 years of China-Russia strategic partnership and 25 years since the friendship treaty was signed — key pillars of increasingly close ties between the two powers.

Energy and geopolitics converge

During his trip to China, Lavrov met Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as Beijing hosted a wave of global leaders amid the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict.

Lavrov said Russia could help “compensate” for China’s energy shortages as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz strain global supply, positioning Moscow as a key partner in securing Beijing’s energy needs.

Trade between the two countries has surged in recent years, reaching about $220 billion last year, underscoring the growing economic dimension of the relationship.

RelatedTRT World - China, Russia, Türkiye, Pakistan can work together to guarantee peace in Middle East: Iranian envoy
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
25 ships pass through Strait of Hormuz as maritime traffic continues despite US blockade
Citing US-Israel war on Iran, IMF cuts outlook for global growth, expects higher inflation
US doesn't 'have time for Ukraine' because of Iran war — Zelenskyy
Greece accused of using migrants as 'mercenaries' in Turkish border pushbacks
Russian attacks kill seven, including a child: Ukrainian officials
Campaign to suspend EU-Israel pact crosses 1M signatures
Highly probable US-Iran peace talks will restart: UN chief
Turkish, Pakistani top envoys discuss US-Iran talks as PM Sharif to visit Türkiye
Humanitarian access restricted in southern Lebanon: UN official
Italy vows to defend national interests after Trump criticises Meloni
US-Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next two days: Trump
Israel and Lebanon commence first direct talks in decades at US State Department
Fidan, Araghchi discuss latest in Tehran, Washington talks
Türkiye's Erdogan, Hungary's incoming PM Magyar discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
China's Xi puts forth four-point Mideast peace plan