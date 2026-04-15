Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in the first half of the year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, as Moscow and Beijing move to reinforce their strategic partnership.

Lavrov, speaking after a two-day visit to Beijing, said preparations are under way for the trip, which is expected to include renewing the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship signed in 2001.

Russian media reports suggest the visit could take place in May, though details remain under discussion.

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Strategic ties and summit agenda

Lavrov said both sides are working to shape the summit’s agenda, with a focus on expanding cooperation in areas such as education, alongside broader political and economic coordination.