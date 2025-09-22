More than 140 world leaders are descending on New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly summit, which will be dominated this year by the future of the Palestinians and Gaza.

One world leader who will miss the gathering is Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, who Washington denied a visa to attend, along with his officials.

The humanitarian catastrophe ravaging the small Palestinian territory will top the agenda, two years after the beginning of the Israeli genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

In a break with convention, the General Assembly voted on Friday to allow Abbas to address the event by video link while he is represented in the chamber by the Palestinian ambassador.

France and Saudi Arabia will convene dozens of world leaders on Monday to rally support for a two-state solution, with several of them expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state, a move that could draw harsh Israeli and US responses.

Israel and the United States will boycott the summit, said Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon, describing the event as a “circus”.

“We don't think it's helpful. We think it's actually rewarding terrorism,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Related TRT World - Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan

Israeli occupation

Israel is considering annexing part of the occupied West Bank as a possible response, as well as specific bilateral measures against Paris, Israeli officials have said.

The US administration has also warned of possible consequences for those who take measures against Israel, including against France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, is hosting the New York summit.

The summit, ahead of this week's United Nations General Assembly, follows Israel's launch of a long-threatened ground occupation of Gaza City and amid few prospects for a ceasefire two years after Tel Aviv’s genocide in the Palestinian enclave.