Erdogan condemns civilian killings in Sudan's Al Fasher, urges Muslim world to halt bloodshed
Erdogan says Sudan's territorial integrity and independence must be protected, vowing to continue humanitarian assistance and development support.
"No one who carries a heart in their chest, not a stone, can accept massacres against civilians in Sudan's Al Fasher in recent days", he says. / AA
November 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed massacres in Sudan's Al Fasher, saying that the African country's territorial integrity and sovereignty should be protected.

“No one who carries a heart in their chest—not a stone—can accept massacres against civilians in Sudan's Al Fasher in recent days. We cannot remain silent about this,” Erdogan said in his opening remarks at the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Monday.

He underlined that Sudan's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence should be protected, and it is important to stand by the Sudanese people, urging the international Muslim community to take responsibility in ending the bloodshed.

“It is crucial that we stand by the people of Sudan in these difficult days, continuing our humanitarian assistance and development support,” Erdogan added.

“Israel has a very bad record”

Touching on the Gaza war, the Turkish leader pointed out that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas appears to be quite determined to comply with the ceasefire deal, while Israel has a very bad record.

Israel has killed over 200 innocent people since the Gaza ceasefire deal, and has not stopped its occupation and attacks in the West Bank, he said.

“We cannot allow attempts to annex the West Bank, change the status of Jerusalem, or any attempts to harm the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Erdogan.

