WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine takes drone war to Russia’s inland waters days after Türkiye's Black Sea warning
Strike on a cargo vessel near Rostov-on-Don marks a potential first for Kiev, after Türkiye warned that attacks on shipping in the Black Sea risk widening the conflict and endangering maritime trade.
Ukraine takes drone war to Russia’s inland waters days after Türkiye's Black Sea warning
Ukrainian servicemen control a Darts middle range strike unmanned aerial vehicle which flies toward Russian troops in a front line. / Reuters
December 18, 2025

Ukraine has struck a Russian cargo vessel in inland waters in Russia’s southern Rostov region as overnight drone attacks killed three people and wounded several others, according to local authorities.

The development comes days after Türkiye warned that escalating attacks on shipping in the Black Sea could widen the conflict, following reported strikes by both sides in and around the region.

Rostov’s regional governor Yuri Slyusar said two crew members were killed when a cargo vessel caught fire following a drone strike near the port city of Rostov-on-Don, a key logistics hub connected to Russia’s river and sea transport network. 

A third person was killed in a separate attack on the nearby town of Bataysk, where at least seven people were injured.

The strike marks a notable escalation in Ukraine’s campaign against Russian logistics and energy infrastructure. 

Until now, attacks on Russian vessels had largely been confined to the Black Sea and coastal areas, where both sides have repeatedly targeted ports, fuel depots, and shipping linked to military supply chains.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russian oil refinery in strategic Krasnodar
RECOMMENDED

Cross-border drone warfare

The inland strike comes just days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that escalating attacks on shipping in and around the Black Sea could widen the war and threaten vital global trade routes.

Ankara has repeatedly urged restraint, citing the risk to freedom of navigation and regional stability.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kiev has increasingly relied on long-range drones to offset Moscow’s military advantages, striking refineries, ports, and transport corridors deep inside Russian territory. 

Russia, meanwhile, has continued drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure, particularly along the Black Sea coast.

With inland waterways now seemingly drawn into the conflict, analysts warn that the battlefield is expanding beyond traditional front lines—raising fresh concerns for regional security and international shipping.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution