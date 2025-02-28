WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel wants to extend 1st phase of Gaza truce by six weeks; Hamas pushes for immediate 2nd phase
As the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal concludes on Saturday evening, Hamas urges the global community to pressure Israel to fulfil its obligations and enter the second phase "without hesitation or stalling."
00:00
Israel wants to extend 1st phase of Gaza truce by six weeks; Hamas pushes for immediate 2nd phase
Palestinians struggle to survive amid rubble and makeshift shelters in Gaza. / AA
February 28, 2025

An Israeli delegation in Cairo aims to negotiate to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal by an additional 42 days, two Egyptian security sources have said.

Hamas opposes the extension and insists on proceeding to the second phase of the deal as originally agreed, the sources said on Friday.

The second phase is meant to include steps leading to a permanent end to the war.

The first phase of the ceasefire is set to end on Saturday, and the warring parties have yet to clarify what will happen if no agreement is reached by then.

Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks, with US support.

On the other hand, Hamas reaffirmed on Friday its commitment to implementing all terms of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

RECOMMENDED

"As the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement comes to an end, Hamas reaffirms its full commitment to implementing all terms of the deal in all its stages," the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement.

Hamas also called on the international community to push Israel to uphold its obligations under the agreement and to enter the second phase "without hesitation or stalling."


SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report