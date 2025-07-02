The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has confirmed that it has received proposals from mediators aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war in Gaza, secure an Israeli withdrawal, and provide urgent humanitarian relief to Palestinians.

“We are engaging with a high level of responsibility and conducting national consultations to discuss the proposals we received from the (Egyptian and Qatari) mediators,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These proposals aim to end the aggression, achieve Israeli army withdrawal, and ensure immediate relief for our people in Gaza.”

The statement added that the mediators “are making intensive efforts to bridge the gap between the parties and reach a framework agreement that would pave the way for serious negotiations.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also said on Wednesday that his country was serious about reaching a deal with Hamas.

At a press conference in the Estonian capital Tallinn, Saar said: "We are serious in our will to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire. We said yes to (US) special envoy (Steve) Witkoff’s proposals.