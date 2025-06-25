US President Donald Trump has called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial to be cancelled or pardoned, describing the case as a "witch hunt."

"Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero," Trump wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.

He referred to Netanyahu as Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister", saying he was shocked to learn that Netanyahu is expected in court on Monday, despite the country facing heightened tensions with Iran.

"I was shocked to hear that Israel, which just experienced one of its greatest moments, continues its ridiculous campaign against its prime minister," Trump wrote.

"There is no one I know who could have worked more effectively with a US president than Netanyahu."

Trump added that while the United States had "saved" Israel during the recent conflict with Iran, "now it will be Israel's turn to save Netanyahu."

He characterised Netanyahu as Israel's most courageous and capable leader.

Bribery, fraud and breach of trust

Trump's remarks mark a noticeable shift — or at least a public acknowledgement — of improved ties between the two men, after reports of serious tension in recent years.

Previous disagreements reportedly stemmed from several issues, including the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the relationship with Iran before the latest escalation.

Analysts said the strain became especially clear during Trump's recent Middle East tour, which notably excluded Israel — a first for a US president.

In the days leading up to that visit, Trump negotiated a ceasefire with Yemen's Houthis without demanding they halt strikes on Israeli targets.

He also approved direct talks with Hamas, during which his team reportedly agreed to facilitate urgent humanitarian aid into Gaza in exchange for the release of a US-Israeli dual national.