The interim government in Bangladesh has banned all activities of the former ruling Awami League party, headed by Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted last year in a mass uprising.

Asif Nazrul, the country's law affairs adviser, said late Saturday that the interim Cabinet headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus decided to ban the party's activities online and elsewhere under the country's Anti-Terrorism Act.

The ban would stay in place until a special tribunal completes a trial of the party and its leaders over the deaths of hundreds of students and other protesters during an anti-government uprising in July and August last year.

“This decision is aimed at ensuring national security and sovereignty, protection of activists of the July movement, and plaintiffs and witnesses involved in the tribunal proceedings."

Nazrul told reporters after a special Cabinet meeting.

Nazrul said the meeting on Saturday also expanded the scope for trying any political parties involved in charges of killing during the anti-Hasina protest, being handled by the International Crimes Tribunal.