Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that the YPG terror group has demonstrated that it only alters its position when confronted with force, asserting that dialogue alone has been ineffective in changing its stance in Syria.
"Everyone sees and knows that (the YPG/SDF terror group) is an actor that only changes its position when it faces force, when force is applied," Fidan said in an interview with Turkish public broadcaster TRT Haber on Friday.
Referring to developments in Syria, Fidan said the terror group, which is an extension of the PKK, has consistently rejected compromise with the Damascus administration.
"As an extension of the PKK, the SDF has this characteristic feature: it has no chance of doing anything through dialogue on its own without force or the threat of force," he said.
Fidan said the group has sought leverage by invoking its role in fighting Daesh and by engaging with regional and global actors.
"They say, 'If I do not accept, I will call other regional and global actors to my side,' Because of that narrative, there are meetings with some senators, and so on. They have ongoing contacts with Israel as well," he said.
He warned that such efforts would not yield results.
Integration is realistic option
"These relations will not take you anywhere. What you need to do is to seek genuine solutions with the genuine people of the region," Fidan said.
He stated the terror group maintains maximalist positions while publicly claiming to support dialogue.
"Constantly saying you are in favour of agreement while doing the exact opposite — everyone sees that it only changes position when it sees force," he added.
Fidan said Turkish intelligence and diplomatic channels had repeatedly conveyed Ankara’s position to the YPG terror group and Syrian counterparts, without any positive result.
"Unfortunately, just as we had foreseen, there has been no change. Now we have begun to experience the process that started in Aleppo as well," he said.
He said he expected the situation to conclude with the dismantling of what he described as a parallel structure, allowing a single state authority to serve all citizens in Aleppo.
Fidan described integration as a realistic option, adding that what remains unrealistic is "the PKK’s lack of willingness to enter this process."
He said regional and US goals overlap in Syria, "except for Israel" which he accused of pursuing a divide-and-rule approach.