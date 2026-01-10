Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that the YPG terror group has demonstrated that it only alters its position when confronted with force, asserting that dialogue alone has been ineffective in changing its stance in Syria.

"Everyone sees and knows that (the YPG/SDF terror group) is an actor that only changes its position when it faces force, when force is applied," Fidan said in an interview with Turkish public broadcaster TRT Haber on Friday.

Referring to developments in Syria, Fidan said the terror group, which is an extension of the PKK, has consistently rejected compromise with the Damascus administration.

"As an extension of the PKK, the SDF has this characteristic feature: it has no chance of doing anything through dialogue on its own without force or the threat of force," he said.

Fidan said the group has sought leverage by invoking its role in fighting Daesh and by engaging with regional and global actors.

"They say, 'If I do not accept, I will call other regional and global actors to my side,' Because of that narrative, there are meetings with some senators, and so on. They have ongoing contacts with Israel as well," he said.

He warned that such efforts would not yield results.

Integration is realistic option