Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said that the government will “always defend only and solely Italy’s national interest” after criticism from US President Donald Trump of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Tajani said on X on Tuesday that Italy "is and remains a staunch supporter of Western unity and a steadfast ally of the United States," adding that such unity is based on "mutual loyalty, respect, and frankness."

"We are accustomed to saying what we think because that is what serious people do. Until today, President Trump considered Giorgia Meloni a courageous person," Tajani said, stressing that Meloni "never shies away from saying what she thinks."

"And on Pope Leo XIV she said exactly what all of us Italian citizens think. The Prime Minister with the Government defends and will always defend only and solely the interests of Italy," he added.

The remarks came after Trump said he was "shocked" by Meloni’s positions, claiming she was "not helping" the US on NATO-related issues and discussions surrounding Iran.