Colombia's most powerful cartel has walked away from months-long peace talks, after Presidents Gustavo Petro and Donald Trump vowed a new offensive targeting three key cocaine trafficking bosses.

"This would be an attack on the good faith and commitments of Doha," the Gulf Clan, which had been talking with the government for about five months in Qatar, said in a statement on social media.

It announced it would "temporarily" leave the negotiating table and hold internal consultations.

Government officials confirmed to the AFP news agency that the account posting the message belongs to the paramilitary‑origin organisation.

At the White House on Tuesday, the Petro and Trump agreed to joint military and intelligence actions against Colombian criminal capos who together produce and supply much of the world's cocaine.

Joint US–Colombia operation