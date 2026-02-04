POLITICS
2 min read
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact
Gulf Clan, which had been in talks with Bogota for some five months in Qatar, announces temporary withdraw from negotiating table to conduct internal consultations.
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact
Meeting between Petro and Trump at the White House suggests a reconciliation after months of feud and threats. [File] / Reuters
February 4, 2026

Colombia's most powerful cartel has walked away from months-long peace talks, after Presidents Gustavo Petro and Donald Trump vowed a new offensive targeting three key cocaine trafficking bosses.

"This would be an attack on the good faith and commitments of Doha," the Gulf Clan, which had been talking with the government for about five months in Qatar, said in a statement on social media.

It announced it would "temporarily" leave the negotiating table and hold internal consultations.

Government officials confirmed to the AFP news agency that the account posting the message belongs to the paramilitary‑origin organisation.

At the White House on Tuesday, the Petro and Trump agreed to joint military and intelligence actions against Colombian criminal capos who together produce and supply much of the world's cocaine.

RelatedTRT World - Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine

Joint US–Colombia operation

RECOMMENDED

Colombian Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez said the two countries would target Ivan Mordisco, Colombia's most wanted rebel; Chiquito Malo, commander of the Clan del Golfo cartel; and Pablito, an ELN guerrilla leader operating on the Venezuelan border.

The Petro-Trump pact upends years of spluttering Colombian efforts to negotiate peace accords with big criminal groups.

Colombia produces about 70 percent of the world's cocaine, and the United States is by far the world's largest consumer.

"These are not new Colombian targets, but they are new targets for a joint US–Colombia operation," Sanchez told Colombia's Caracol radio.

Sanchez said Venezuela would also be asked to join the campaign. Many cartel and guerrilla fighters have traditionally found safety crossing the Colombia-Venezuela border.

The Colombian governments have long accused Caracas of funding and offering a safe haven to leftist guerrilla and cocaine trafficking groups.

But after the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, there are hopes that security cooperation can improve.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Bangladesh's dual vote: Why a referendum is being held with the general election
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan