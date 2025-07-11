Federal immigration authorities have said they arrested about 200 immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally in raids a day earlier on two California cannabis farm sites.

Protesters engaged in a tense standoff on Friday with authorities at one of the farms during the operation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that authorities executed criminal search warrants in Carpinteria and Camarillo, California, on Thursday.

They arrested immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally and there were also at least 10 immigrant children on site, the statement said.

Four US citizens were arrested for "assaulting or resisting officers," the department said.

Authorities were offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of one person suspected of firing a gun at federal agents. At least one worker was hospitalised with grave injuries.

During the raid, crowds of people gathered outside Glass House Farms at the Camarillo location to demand information about their relatives and protest immigration enforcement.

A chaotic scene emerged outside the farm that grows tomatoes, cucumbers and cannabis as authorities clad in helmets and uniforms faced off with the demonstrators. Acrid green and white billowing smoke then forced community members to retreat.

ICE raids on farms

On Friday, about two dozen people waited outside the Camarillo farm to collect the cars of their loved ones and speak to managers about what happened.