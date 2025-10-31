Türkiye’s ambassador to Montenegro has called for a swift and thorough investigation into a weekend stabbing of a local man in the capital Podgorica allegedly involving Turkish citizens, stressing that the incident must not be turned into a provocation targeting the Turkish community.

Speaking earlier this week at a reception marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and Republic Day, Baris Kalkavan said the embassy expects Montenegrin authorities "to fully clarify the incident and bring those responsible before justice as soon as possible."

"It is regrettable that an isolated criminal act is being turned into a provocation against Turks," he said.

"I call on our young friends here — whom we greet daily in markets, cafes and neighbourhoods — not to fall for the games of a few provocateurs. The Republic of Türkiye will take all necessary legal and political steps regarding this process, but I am sure that, in time, your own conscience will also judge it."

Kalkavan underlined that Türkiye and Montenegro have maintained diplomatic relations for over 146 years, built on strong historical foundations, and that Montenegro’s peace and prosperity are vital for stability across the Balkans.

He also urged the Montenegrin public not to allow "inhumane concepts such as xenophobia, hate speech and mob mentality" to take root in the country.

‘Intensive efforts’