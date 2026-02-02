South Korean defence giant Hanwha Aerospace Co. said on Monday that it plans to expand its role as a long-term security partner in the Nordic region after securing a deal last week to supply long-range multiple rocket launchers to Norway, local media reported.

Norway's selection of Hanwha Aerospace's Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) reflects the confidence established through earlier deliveries of Hanwha's K9 self-propelled howitzers, the company’s president and chief executive officer Son Jae-il said in a statement, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We remain committed to contributing to the long-term security of the Nordic region through close cooperation with Norway and further developing our role as a strategic security partner," Son added Under the contract signed with the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency (NDMA), Hanwha Aerospace will supply 16 Chunmoo MRLS units, a package of precision-guided missiles and integrated logistics support to the Norwegian Armed Forces.