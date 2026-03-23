Socialist party candidate Emmanuel Gregoire easily beat conservative former minister Rachida Dati in Paris's mayoral race, two exit polls showed.

Most of France's almost 35,000 villages, towns and boroughs elected municipal leaders in a first round last weekend, but the races went to run-offs in about 1,500 communes, including bigger urban centres.

In Paris, Gregoire — a 48-year-old former deputy of the outgoing Socialist mayor — beat right-wing ex-minister Dati, a protegee of now-convicted ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Gregoire hopped on one of the city's iconic rental bikes to head to city hall after the exit polls were released, an AFP journalist said.

"Paris has decided to stay true to its history," a beaming Gregoire told a cheering crowd, as he won a fifth consecutive term for the Socialists in the city of two million people.