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Socialist Emmanuel Gregoire wins Paris mayoral elections
Emmanuel Gregoire says Paris will resist the "alliance of the right" after he won a fifth term for the city.
Socialist Emmanuel Gregoire wins Paris mayoral elections
Gregoire pledged to stand up to the right and far right in the run-up to the 2027 polls. / Reuters
21 hours ago

Socialist party candidate Emmanuel Gregoire easily beat conservative former minister Rachida Dati in Paris's mayoral race, two exit polls showed.

Most of France's almost 35,000 villages, towns and boroughs elected municipal leaders in a first round last weekend, but the races went to run-offs in about 1,500 communes, including bigger urban centres.

In Paris, Gregoire — a 48-year-old former deputy of the outgoing Socialist mayor — beat right-wing ex-minister Dati, a protegee of now-convicted ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Gregoire hopped on one of the city's iconic rental bikes to head to city hall after the exit polls were released, an AFP journalist said.

"Paris has decided to stay true to its history," a beaming Gregoire told a cheering crowd, as he won a fifth consecutive term for the Socialists in the city of two million people.

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He pledged to stand up to the right and far right in the run-up to the 2027 polls.

"Paris will be the heart of the resistance against this alliance of the right, which seeks to take away what we hold most precious and fragile: the simple joy of living together," he said.

The far right and hard left did less well than they hoped in the second round of the elections, which were being closely watched for clues before presidential polls next year to choose a successor to centrist leader Emmanuel Macron.

The far right sees its best chance yet at seizing power in 2027, but did not look set for an emphatic showing in the local polls.

SOURCE:AFP
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