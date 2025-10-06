The death toll from the collapse of a boarding school in Indonesia’s Java island has climbed to 54, with rescuers still searching for more than a dozen missing beneath the rubble, officials have said.

“As of this morning, we have retrieved 54 victims, including five body parts,” Yudhi Bramantyo, operations director at the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), told reporters on Monday.

“We hope to conclude recovery efforts today and return the bodies to their families,” he said.

Part of the multi-storey building suddenly gave way last week as students gathered for afternoon prayers, in what has become Indonesia’s deadliest disaster so far this year.

Investigation is underway