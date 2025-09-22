WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Wave of recognitions grows as France, UK, Canada and others signal backing for two-state solution.
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever speaks during a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters. / AFP
September 22, 2025

Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg have announced that they officially recognise the State of Palestine, joining a growing list of nations declaring recognition at an international conference in New York.

The leaders of the five countries made the announcements during the gathering on Palestine and the two-state solution, held on the eve of the UN General Assembly.

The move drew applause from delegates and was hailed as a boost to international momentum for Palestinian statehood.

"This recognition reflects our firm belief in peace and justice, and in the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," Malta’s prime minister said.

His Luxembourg counterpart described it as a "historic decision," while Belgium said the step aligned with its longstanding support for a negotiated two-state solution.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier announced recognition at the same meeting.

"I declare that today, France recognises the state of Palestine," he said, calling it "the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace."

RECOMMENDED

Macron said the decision was urgent as Israel’s genocide in Gaza continues.

"The time has come to stop war, the bombing in Gaza, the massacres and the fleeing people. Nothing justifies the ongoing war in Gaza," he told delegates.

Growing momentum

Macron thanked countries that have also recently declared recognition, including Andorra, Australia, Canada, Monaco, Portugal, the UK and San Marino.

He said recognition "paves the way for useful negotiations" and urged Arab and Muslim states to normalise ties with Israel once a Palestinian state is established.

Macron also said France could open an embassy in Palestine "as soon as all of the hostages detained in Gaza have been freed and a ceasefire has been established," adding Paris was ready to contribute to an international stabilisation mission.

The conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, followed a similar gathering in July. The US and Israel did not attend.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory