Former chief justice Sushila Karki has taken the oath to become Nepal's interim prime minister, following deadly protests that ousted the government of KP Sharma Oli.

Karki was administered the oath of office on Friday by President Ramchandra Paudel, streamed live on national television, and the jurist will serve as interim leader to hold an election within six months.

The 73-year-old legal luminary is expected to recommend dissolution of the 275-seat parliament to the president, according to Setopati digital magazine.

In what is popularly referred to as the "Gen Z" protests, demonstrators had called on the president to dissolve the parliament.

The president is expected to declare a state of emergency after the parliament is dissolved to pave the way for the Karki-led interim set-up to govern the Himalayan nation, according to media reports.