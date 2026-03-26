A Nepal government-backed report into the deadly September 2025 uprising has recommended the prosecution of ex-prime minister KP Sharma Oli and other officials.

At least 77 people were killed in the anti-corruption youth uprising on September 8 and 9, which began over a brief social media ban, but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship.

At least 19 young people were killed in a crackdown on the first day of protests.

No one has been convicted for the deaths.

"It was decided to recommend to the Government of Nepal that an investigation, inquiry, and prosecution be carried out against the then executive head, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli," a leaked copy of the report said, released by local media and seen by AFP on Thursday.

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It added that Ramesh Lekhak, the former interior minister, as well as former police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung, also be investigated and prosecuted, according to the report.

It said that Lekhak, who bore "overall responsibility for home administration, security agencies, and maintaining law and order" as well as Oli, as the then head of the executive, "did not appear to have made any effort on the afternoon... to prevent further human casualties".

Four-time prime minister Oli was defeated in elections earlier this month, and newly elected members of parliament, including incoming prime minister Balendra Shah, are set to take their oath of office later on Thursday.