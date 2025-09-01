WORLD
2 min read
Modi, Putin get cosy at SCO summit days after US punished India for buying Russian oil
At the SCO summit in Tianjin, Indian and Russian leaders reaffirm close ties, underscoring trust and cooperation even as Washington’s new duties raise pressure on New Delhi.
Modi, Putin get cosy at SCO summit days after US punished India for buying Russian oil
Modi and Putin share a warm handshake and smiles as they approach Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AA) / AA
September 1, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, highlighting the close bilateral ties between the two nations even as US tariffs on Indian goods raise economic pressures.

On Monday, Modi and Putin shared a warm handshake and smiles as they approached Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Modi later posting a picture on X of himself and Putin inside the armoured Aurus limousine used by the Kremlin chief. 

“Even in the most difficult situations, India and Russia have always walked shoulder to shoulder,” Modi said. “Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Putin reciprocated, addressing Modi as “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear friend,” and emphasising decades of “friendly and trusting” relations as a foundation for future cooperation. 

Modi also welcomed efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, stating, “A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish permanent peace.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedERROR: The request could not be satisfied

US tariffs raise economic pressure on India

The United States recently imposed additional tariffs on Indian goods, citing concerns over trade imbalances and India’s growing imports of Russian crude oil. The new duties, which come on top of existing tariffs, have raised the total levy on certain Indian products to 50 percent.

Analysts say the measures could shave 0.6–0.8 percentage points off India’s GDP growth if they remain in place for a full year. The tariffs target labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, jewellery, and consumer goods, which could lead to job losses and add strain to India’s export-oriented industries.

Despite the tariffs, there is little indication that India will curb its imports of Russian crude. India and China remain the largest buyers of Russian oil, with New Delhi prioritising energy security and maintaining strong bilateral energy ties with Moscow.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'