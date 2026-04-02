Pakistan has confirmed it sent a delegation to China to hold talks with the Afghan government, following weeks of border clashes between the two neighbours.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday that Islamabad has sent a delegation to Urumqi in northwestern China for talks with the Afghan side, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

Senior government officials are representing the Pakistani side, Andrbai told reporters in Islamabad.

The broadcaster reported that the two sides "launched junior-level diplomatic talks in Urumqi."

Afghanistan also confirmed the talks.

"At the initiative of the People's Republic of China, a mid-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has arrived in the People's Republic of China to hold formal talks with the Pakistani side," foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on X

The meeting comes after Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.