North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for further expansion of the country’s missile and shell production capacity during inspections of major munitions industry enterprises, state-run media reported on Friday.

Kim, accompanied by senior officials, visited key munitions enterprises, emphasising the modernisation of factories and reinforcement of technical foundations to meet the operational needs of the Korean People’s Army, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Pyongyang has significantly increased missile testing in recent years — aimed, analysts say, at improving precision strike capabilities, challenging the United States as well as South Korea, and testing weapons before exporting them to key ally Russia.

Officials briefed Kim on the achievements of the missile and shell production sector in 2025, including output in the fourth quarter.

KCNA did not give details on the locations of the factories or timing of the visits.