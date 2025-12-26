WORLD
2 min read
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered officials to step up the production of missiles and construct more factories to meet his military's growing need for the projectiles
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un inspects missile and shell production at a factory in an undisclosed location, North Korea. / AP
December 26, 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for further expansion of the country’s missile and shell production capacity during inspections of major munitions industry enterprises, state-run media reported on Friday.

Kim, accompanied by senior officials, visited key munitions enterprises, emphasising the modernisation of factories and reinforcement of technical foundations to meet the operational needs of the Korean People’s Army, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Pyongyang has significantly increased missile testing in recent years — aimed, analysts say, at improving precision strike capabilities, challenging the United States as well as South Korea, and testing weapons before exporting them to key ally Russia.

Officials briefed Kim on the achievements of the missile and shell production sector in 2025, including output in the fourth quarter.

KCNA did not give details on the locations of the factories or timing of the visits.

“It is necessary to reinforce the technical foundations of the relevant production enterprises in a balanced way to further expand the overall production capacity,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim also stressed the need for a development-oriented production plan for 2026 to meet future operational requirements of the country’s missile and artillery forces.

Kim highlighted the importance of modernising the munitions industry through the creation of new enterprises and upgrades to existing factories, saying that missile and shell production plays a central role in strengthening war deterrence.

On Thursday, KCNA reported that Kim inspected an under-construction 8,700-tonne nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine, calling South Korea’s plans to develop nuclear-powered submarines with the US an “offensive act” and a threat to regional stability.

KCNA said Pyongyang is developing a nuclear-powered submarine equipped with guided missiles, a project it first unveiled in March.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
