India and Pakistan marked the start of the new year by exchanging lists of nuclear facilities and civilian prisoners, including fishermen, in a rare instance of routine diplomatic engagement between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The exchange took place simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad on New Year’s Day, in line with bilateral agreements aimed at reducing mistrust and ensuring consular access, officials from both countries said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the exchange, with spokesperson Tahir Andrabi telling reporters that Islamabad handed over a list of 257 Indian prisoners, including 199 fishermen and 58 other civilians, currently held in Pakistan.

Andrabi said the two sides also shared updated lists of their nuclear installations under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attacks Against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, a confidence-building pact signed in 1991.

Under that agreement, which came into force on January 27, 1991, India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of nuclear facilities every year since January 1, 1992.

According to India’s foreign ministry, this year’s exchange marked the 35th consecutive time the process has been carried out, despite a diplomatic freeze and tensions running high between the countries.

Suspension of IWT by India

India claimed that an attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir in April 2025 had "cross-border" links to Pakistan, without publicly producing any evidence to support its claim.

Islamabad rejected New Delhi’s claims and demanded an international investigation into the attack; however, New Delhi suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).