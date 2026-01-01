India and Pakistan marked the start of the new year by exchanging lists of nuclear facilities and civilian prisoners, including fishermen, in a rare instance of routine diplomatic engagement between the nuclear-armed rivals.
The exchange took place simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad on New Year’s Day, in line with bilateral agreements aimed at reducing mistrust and ensuring consular access, officials from both countries said.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the exchange, with spokesperson Tahir Andrabi telling reporters that Islamabad handed over a list of 257 Indian prisoners, including 199 fishermen and 58 other civilians, currently held in Pakistan.
Andrabi said the two sides also shared updated lists of their nuclear installations under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attacks Against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, a confidence-building pact signed in 1991.
Under that agreement, which came into force on January 27, 1991, India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of nuclear facilities every year since January 1, 1992.
According to India’s foreign ministry, this year’s exchange marked the 35th consecutive time the process has been carried out, despite a diplomatic freeze and tensions running high between the countries.
Suspension of IWT by India
India claimed that an attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir in April 2025 had "cross-border" links to Pakistan, without publicly producing any evidence to support its claim.
Islamabad rejected New Delhi’s claims and demanded an international investigation into the attack; however, New Delhi suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 with World Bank mediation, allocated control of the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—to India, while Pakistan has rights to the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.
This was followed by four days of tit-for-tat strikes between the Indian and Pakistani militaries, in which around 60 people were killed on both sides, raising fears of an all-out war between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Tensions de-escalated after the United States intervened as Pakistan claimed to have shot down six Indian jets, including the French-made Rafale fighters.
India
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it provided Pakistan with details of 391 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen in Indian custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani nationals.
New Delhi also called for the “early release and repatriation” of Indian civilians, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel held in Pakistan.
India further urged Islamabad to grant immediate consular access to 35 prisoners and fishermen in Pakistani custody who are believed to be Indian nationals and have yet to receive such access.