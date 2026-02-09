Cuba has warned international airlines that jet fuel will no longer be available on the island beginning on Tuesday in the latest sign of fast-worsening conditions as the United States continues to blockade the island nation's oil supply.
The shortfall is set to last from February 10 through March 11, according to a Notice to Aviation (NOTAM) published late on Sunday, and comes just two days after top officials said air travel would not be impacted by a fuel rationing plan announced on Friday.
Cuba has historically relied on Venezuela to provide much of its jet fuel, but the Caribbean island nation has not received any crude or refined products from its top ally since mid-December, when the US moved to block the South American nation's exports.
US President Donald Trump has since vowed Cuba would receive no more oil from Venezuela and has threatened to slap tariffs on any nation sending fuel to Cuba, effectively cutting off the island's supply of aviation gas.
Later on Monday, Air Canada said it was suspending service to Cuba due to a lack of guaranteed fuel supply at airports in the country.
Air Canada said in a statement that "aviation fuel will not be commercially available at the island's airports" as of Tuesday.
"Over the following days, the airline will operate empty flights southbound to pick up approximately 3,000 customers already at destination and return them home," Canada's national carrier said in a statement.
Air Canada said most of its customers currently in Cuba travelled to the island as part of a vacation package offered by the airline.
The oil shortages have threatened to plunge Cuba into complete darkness, with power plants struggling to keep the lights on.
Havana accuses Trump of wanting to "strangle" the island's economy, where power cuts and fuel shortages, already recurrent in recent years, have become even more acute.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz‑Canel said his country was willing to hold talks with the United States, but not under pressure.
Mexico, Russia slam US
Meanwhile, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum blasted US, saying the measure would "strangle" an already teetering economy.
"This sanction being imposed on countries that sell oil to Cuba is very unfair... sanctions that harm the people are not right," Sheinbaum told reporters.
Her country has been mulling how to send oil to Cuba without being punished by US.
"We will continue supporting them and taking all necessary diplomatic actions to restore oil shipments," Sheinbaum said. "You cannot strangle a people like this — it’s very unfair, very unfair."
Mexico said on Sunday it had sent two ships with humanitarian aid to Cuba, which has had to suspend jet fuel supplies for a month because of an energy crisis triggered by the US attack on Venezuela.
Russia also joined countries slamming US and accusing it of using "suffocating measures" against Cuba.
"The situation is really critical in Cuba," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The suffocating measures imposed by the United States are causing many difficulties for the country. We are discussing possible solutions with our Cuban friends, at least to provide whatever assistance we can."
'Cruel aggression’
Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants, have made no secret of their desire to topple Havana’s government.
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday denounced the "cruel aggression" of the United States, which he said was aimed at "breaking the political will of the Cuban people."
"The situation is tough and will demand great sacrifice," said Rodriguez, reiterating Cuba's "willingness to engage in dialogue," though on its own terms.
On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minster Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga announced a set of emergency measures to ration whatever fuel is left to "protect essential services for the population and indispensable economic activities."
He said these included food and electricity production and "fundamental activities that generate foreign currency."