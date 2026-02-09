Cuba has warned international airlines that jet fuel will no longer be available on the island beginning on Tuesday in the latest sign of fast-worsening conditions as the United States continues to blockade the island nation's oil supply.

The shortfall is set to last from February 10 through March 11, according to a Notice to Aviation (NOTAM) published late on Sunday, and comes just two days after top officials said air travel would not be impacted by a fuel rationing plan announced on Friday.



Cuba has historically relied on Venezuela to provide much of its jet fuel, but the Caribbean island nation has not received any crude or refined products from its top ally since mid-December, when the US moved to block the South American nation's exports.



US President Donald Trump has since vowed Cuba would receive no more oil from Venezuela and has threatened to slap tariffs on any nation sending fuel to Cuba, effectively cutting off the island's supply of aviation gas.

Later on Monday, Air Canada said it was suspending service to Cuba due to a lack of guaranteed fuel supply at airports in the country.

Air Canada said in a statement that "aviation fuel will not be commercially available at the island's airports" as of Tuesday.

"Over the following days, the airline will operate empty flights southbound to pick up approximately 3,000 customers already at destination and return them home," Canada's national carrier said in a statement.

Air Canada said most of its customers currently in Cuba travelled to the island as part of a vacation package offered by the airline.

The oil shortages have threatened to plunge Cuba into complete darkness, with power plants struggling to keep the lights on.

Havana accuses Trump of wanting to "strangle" the island's economy, where power cuts and fuel shortages, already recurrent in recent years, have become even more acute.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz‑Canel said his country was willing to hold talks with the United States, but not under pressure.

Mexico, Russia slam US

Meanwhile, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum blasted US, saying the measure would "strangle" an already teetering economy.

"This sanction being imposed on countries that sell oil to Cuba is very unfair... sanctions that harm the people are not right," Sheinbaum told reporters.