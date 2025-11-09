China recently built a space-based power system prototype for a potential satellite-based particle beam weaponry, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.

The idea of particle beams is simple: fire a focused beam of high-energy particles at an enemy satellite or missile to damage it using kinetic and thermal energy. But making it a reality has been hindered by two main challenges — power and precision.

For a particle beam weapon to work, it needs massive energy and exact timing. A satellite-based accelerator must precisely control electromagnetic fields to push charged particles at specific moments.

It presents a key challenge: high power and high precision are usually incompatible. Powerful systems are slow, while precise systems often cannot handle the energy needed. But Chinese scientists claim to have solved that problem.

A recent study led by Su Zhenhua from DFH Satellite Co. unveiled a space-based power system prototype that delivers 2.6 megawatts of pulsed power while maintaining synchronisation accuracy of 0.63 microseconds in ground tests.

Traditional systems provide less than 1 megawatt of power and lack the precision needed for advanced space applications.