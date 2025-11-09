ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Chinese scientists develop satellite system offering precision, power for space weapons
The Chinese prototype delivers 2.6 megawatts of pulsed power with extreme timing accuracy for future particle beam weapons in space.
Chinese scientists develop satellite system offering precision, power for space weapons
Chinese researchers combined energy storage, voltage boosting, and precise control. [file photo] / AP
November 9, 2025

China recently built a space-based power system prototype for a potential satellite-based particle beam weaponry, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.

The idea of particle beams is simple: fire a focused beam of high-energy particles at an enemy satellite or missile to damage it using kinetic and thermal energy. But making it a reality has been hindered by two main challenges — power and precision.

For a particle beam weapon to work, it needs massive energy and exact timing. A satellite-based accelerator must precisely control electromagnetic fields to push charged particles at specific moments.

It presents a key challenge: high power and high precision are usually incompatible. Powerful systems are slow, while precise systems often cannot handle the energy needed. But Chinese scientists claim to have solved that problem.

A recent study led by Su Zhenhua from DFH Satellite Co. unveiled a space-based power system prototype that delivers 2.6 megawatts of pulsed power while maintaining synchronisation accuracy of 0.63 microseconds in ground tests.

Traditional systems provide less than 1 megawatt of power and lack the precision needed for advanced space applications.

RelatedTRT World - China successfully launches new satellite into space
RECOMMENDED

Efficient defence systems

The Chinese team's prototype combines high-efficiency voltage boosting, advanced energy storage and precise discharge control to solve the issues. Solar panels provide low-voltage power, which is boosted and stored in capacitors, ready to be released in controlled pulses.

A central FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array)-based controller synchronises 36 power modules to fire within 630 nanoseconds of each other, delivering 2.6 MW in clean pulses, ideal for particle accelerators, lasers and other space systems.

While the main focus is on particle beam weapons, the technology has broader potential applications, including laser communication, ion thrusters and space-based radar for electronic warfare.

It also has potential for more efficient satellite defence systems, as directed energy weapons powered by solar panels could disable targets with minimal cost.

RelatedTRT World - China outlines five-year plan to build modern industrial system, advance tech self-reliance
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177