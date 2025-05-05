The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed Sudan's case accusing the United Arab Emirates of fuelling genocide in Darfur by supplying weapons to paramilitary forces, saying it lacked jurisdiction.

Sudan had argued before the UN's top court last month that the UAE was violating the Genocide Convention by supporting paramilitary forces in Darfur, but the UAE said the case should be thrown out.

The court on Monday agreed with the UAE's arguments, rejected Sudan's request for emergency measures and ordered the case be removed from its docket.

"This decision is a clear and decisive affirmation of the fact that this case was utterly baseless. The court’s finding that it is without jurisdiction confirms that this case should never have been brought," Reem Ketait, deputy assistant minister for political affairs at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The facts speak for themselves: the UAE bears no responsibility for the conflict in Sudan. On the contrary, the atrocities committed by the warring parties are well-documented."