Israeli military strikes killed at least 70 Palestinians across Gaza, local health authorities said, in an intensification of the bombardment as US President Donald Trump visits the Middle East.

Medics said on Wednesday that most of the dead, including women and children, were killed in a barrage of Israeli air strikes that targeted houses in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

"Some victims are still on the road and under the rubble where rescue and civil emergency teams can't reach (them)," the Health Ministry statement said.

Medics said Israeli strikes killed around 50 people in the northern town of Jabalia and its refugee camp. The official news agency Wafa said civil defence rescuers are struggling with limited capabilities to remove victims from under the rubble of the struck buildings in the area.

A medical source told Anadolu that five more people were killed in separate air strikes targeting a civilian gathering in Gaza City and a home in the southern city of Khan Younis.

In southern Gaza, a man, his wife, and their two daughters were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. Also in southeastern Khan Younis, an Israeli air strike hit a home in the Al-Fukhari area, killing 10 people, according to the local Al-Aqsa radio.

Trump visit